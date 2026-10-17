NCAA Women's Volleyball
how to watch nebraska vs purdue volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Purdue Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

Published Oct. 17, 2026 7:19 a.m. ET

No. 1 Nebraska hosts No. 13 Purdue on Saturday at John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, a Big Ten matchup between two ranked teams. The Cornhuskers are 18-0 overall and 7-0 in conference play, and Purdue is 11-5 and 4-3.

Nebraska swept Northwestern 3-0 on Thursday, Oct. 15, and Purdue swept Iowa 3-0 the same night.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Purdue Volleyball

  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 17
  • Time: 5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. CT)
  • TV: BTN
  • Stream: Watch three days free on FOX One
  • Location: John Cook Arena at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, Lincoln, Nebraska

Nebraska vs. Purdue Preview

Nebraska is No. 1 in the AVCA Coaches Poll released Oct. 12, and Purdue is No. 13, up three spots from the previous poll.

Nebraska and Purdue met once last season. The Huskers won the Oct. 12 matchup at Purdue's Holloway Gymnasium in straight sets, 25-23, 25-16 and 25-15.

Nebraska's Remaining 2026 Volleyball Schedule on FOX Networks

Here is every Nebraska match left this season that airs on FOX, FS1 or BTN, current as of Oct. 17. All times are Eastern and subject to change.

  • Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Purdue, Lincoln, Nebraska - 5 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Thursday, Oct. 22: vs. UCLA, Lincoln, Nebraska - 7 p.m. ET (FS1)
  • Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. USC, Lincoln, Nebraska - 9 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Saturday, Nov. 7: at Oregon, Eugene, Oregon - 10 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Sunday, Nov. 8: at Washington, Seattle - TBA (FS1)
  • Tuesday, Nov. 17: vs. Minnesota, Lincoln, Nebraska - 8:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Nebraska's schedule also includes matches on B1G+ and other outlets outside FOX's family of networks. Stream every FOX, FS1 and BTN broadcast with FOX One, which brings all of FOX's Nebraska volleyball coverage into one subscription. The Big Ten Volleyball Tournament runs Nov. 20-25 at Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana, and FOX will air the championship match at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 25 if the Huskers advance that far.

Nebraska's schedule is subject to change. Check back for updated start times and TV designations.

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