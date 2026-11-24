The No. 1 Nebraska Cornhuskers and No. 13 Purdue Boilermakers meet on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, at 6 p.m. ET at Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana, in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament.

Nebraska is 29-0 after a 3-0 sweep of Indiana in the quarterfinals on Nov. 22 and beat Purdue 3-1 in Lincoln on Oct. 17. Purdue is 20-8 after sweeping Michigan on Nov. 21 and Oregon on Nov. 22.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Purdue

When: Tuesday, November 24, 2026 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Fishers Event Center, Fishers, Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: $4.99 for 1 month on FOX One

Players To Watch

Harper Murray OH Nebraska

Harper Murray leads a 29-0 Nebraska team with 316 kills, 3.55 per set, and has started all 29 matches. Those 316 kills are 23% of Nebraska's 1,383 as a team, and she adds 25 aces.

She has made 102 errors on 753 swings and still hits .284, which gives Nebraska room to keep setting her when a rally breaks down. Purdue opponents have hit .192 against the Boilermakers this season, and Murray's .284 is 92 points higher than that, a gap Nebraska's offense relies on.

Andi Jackson MB Nebraska

Nebraska hits .357 as a team, and middle blocker Andi Jackson is 128 points above that at .485. The senior has 256 kills on 431 attempts, 2.98 per set, plus 19 aces, and has started all 28 matches she has played.

Jackson has only 47 errors against 256 kills, and those kills are 19% of Nebraska's 1,383 as a team. Purdue's season-low .133 hitting came against Nebraska, and slowing Jackson's .485 is how the Boilermakers avoid another night like it.

Addy Tindall OH Purdue

Purdue's offense leans on Addy Tindall, who takes 993 swings, the most on the team. The redshirt freshman outside hitter leads the Boilermakers with 380 kills, 3.80 per set, and her kills are 27% of Purdue's 1,385 as a team.

Tindall has played every set of Purdue's 28 matches and has 132 errors while hitting .250. Nebraska holds opponents to .121 hitting, 129 points below her mark, and with 993 swings she will test that block more than anyone on Purdue.

Grace Heaney OPP Purdue

Grace Heaney's .284 on 750 attempts gives Purdue a second option when Nebraska commits blockers to Tindall. The redshirt junior opposite has 302 kills, 3.11 per set, and 21 aces, and her kills are 22% of Purdue's 1,385 as a team.

She has 89 errors, 43 fewer than Tindall, and that cleaner line keeps Purdue from relying on one hitter. Nebraska is 29-0 and beat Purdue 3-1 in Lincoln, so Heaney's .284 has to give the Boilermakers a way to win more than one set.