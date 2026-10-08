NCAA Women's Volleyball
How to watch Nebraska vs. Indiana volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Indiana Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

Published Oct. 8, 2026 8:31 a.m. ET

No. 1 Nebraska visits No. 15 Indiana on Thursday night at Wilkinson Hall, a Big Ten matchup between two ranked teams. The Cornhuskers enter at 15-0 overall and 4-0 in conference play. Indiana is 10-3 overall and 3-1 in the Big Ten.

Nebraska's most recent result was a 3-0 sweep of Maryland at XFINITY Center in College Park on Oct. 3, taking sets 25-13, 25-20 and 25-15. Indiana's most recent result was a 3-1 win at Rutgers on Oct. 4, with set scores of 25-20, 17-25, 25-21 and 26-24.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Indiana Volleyball

Nebraska vs. Indiana Volleyball Preview

Nebraska is unbeaten this season and holds the No. 1 ranking in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll, released Oct. 5. Indiana sits at No. 15 in that same poll.

The teams met once last season. Nebraska won 25-19, 25-16 and 25-22 at Wilkinson Hall on Nov. 22, 2025, a result that clinched the Huskers the outright Big Ten title.

Nebraska's Remaining 2026 Volleyball Schedule on FOX Networks

Here is every Nebraska match left this season that airs on FOX, FS1 or BTN, current as of Oct. 8. All times are Eastern and subject to change.

  • Thursday, Oct. 8: at Indiana, Bloomington, Indiana - 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Saturday, Oct. 10: vs. Wisconsin, Lincoln, Nebraska - 7 p.m. ET (FOX)
  • Saturday, Oct. 17: vs. Purdue, Lincoln, Nebraska - 5 or 9 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Thursday, Oct. 22: vs. UCLA, Lincoln, Nebraska - 7 p.m. ET (FS1)
  • Saturday, Oct. 24: vs. USC, Lincoln, Nebraska - 9 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Saturday, Nov. 7: at Oregon, Eugene, Oregon - 10 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Sunday, Nov. 8: at Washington, Seattle - TBA (FS1)
  • Tuesday, Nov. 17: vs. Minnesota, Lincoln, Nebraska - 8:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Nebraska's schedule also includes matches on B1G+ and other outlets outside FOX's family of networks. Stream every FOX, FS1 and BTN broadcast with FOX One, which brings all of FOX's Nebraska volleyball coverage into one subscription. The Big Ten Volleyball Tournament runs Nov. 20-25 at Fishers Event Center in Fishers, Indiana, and FOX will air the championship match at 8 p.m. ET on Nov. 25 if the Huskers advance that far.

Nebraska's schedule is subject to change. Check back for updated start times and TV designations.

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