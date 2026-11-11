College Football
Washington vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 11
College Football

Washington vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 11

Published Nov. 14, 2026 4:15 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

The Washington Huskies travel to East Lansing to face the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday in a Week 11 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Michigan State vs. Washington at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 14.

 

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 Washington Huskies Michigan State Spartans Washington @ Michigan State Odds

Moneyline

  • Michigan State: +142
  • Washington: -170

Spread

  • Michigan State +3.5: -115
  • Washington -3.5: -105

Over/Under

  • Over 42.5: -115
  • Under 42.5: -105
 

 Washington Huskies Michigan State Spartans Washington @ Michigan State Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

  • Michigan State won its second Big Ten game in 15 games and their first Big Ten game this season last week against Michigan.
  • Washington has the second-lowest rushing average among Big Ten teams, only rushing for 99.3 yards per game. Michigan State has the third-lowest with 110.1.
  • In its last two road games, Washington is 2-0.

Washington HuskiesThe Pick: Washington Moneyline

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Washington 

 
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