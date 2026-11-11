Washington vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 11

The Washington Huskies travel to East Lansing to face the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday in a Week 11 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Michigan State vs. Washington at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 14.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Washington @ Michigan State Odds

Moneyline

Michigan State: +142

Washington: -170

Spread

Michigan State +3.5: -115

Washington -3.5: -105

Over/Under

Over 42.5: -115

Under 42.5: -105

Washington @ Michigan State Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Michigan State won its second Big Ten game in 15 games and their first Big Ten game this season last week against Michigan.

Washington has the second-lowest rushing average among Big Ten teams, only rushing for 99.3 yards per game. Michigan State has the third-lowest with 110.1.

In its last two road games, Washington is 2-0.

The Pick: Washington Moneyline

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Washington