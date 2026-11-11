College Football
College Football
Washington vs. Michigan State Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 11
Published Nov. 14, 2026 4:15 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
The Washington Huskies travel to East Lansing to face the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday in a Week 11 college football matchup on Big Ten Network.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Michigan State vs. Washington at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 14.
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Moneyline
- Michigan State: +142
- Washington: -170
Spread
- Michigan State +3.5: -115
- Washington -3.5: -105
Over/Under
- Over 42.5: -115
- Under 42.5: -105
From FOX Sports Research:
- Michigan State won its second Big Ten game in 15 games and their first Big Ten game this season last week against Michigan.
- Washington has the second-lowest rushing average among Big Ten teams, only rushing for 99.3 yards per game. Michigan State has the third-lowest with 110.1.
- In its last two road games, Washington is 2-0.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Washington
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026
- Time: 4:15 p.m. ET
- TV: BTN
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI
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