College Football
College Football
UCLA vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 11
Updated Nov. 11, 2026 5:10 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
UCLA will host Illinois on Friday in a Week 11 college football matchup on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for UCLA vs. Illinois at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 13.
This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.
Moneyline
- UCLA: -395
- Illinois: +310
Spread
- UCLA -10: -108
- Illinois +10: -112
Over/Under
- Over 47.5: -110
- Under 47.5: -110
From FOX Sports Research:
- UCLA is 9-0 for the first time since 1998 and just the fourth time in program history.
- Bob Chesney is 20-1 in his last 21 games as a head coach, going 11-1 at James Madison and 9-0 at UCLA.
- UCLA has won all eight of its games against unranked opponents this season by double digits.
- Ty Dieffenbach threw for 303 yards on just eight completions against Minnesota last week, becoming the only FBS player since at least 1995 to throw for 300 or more yards on eight or fewer completions.
- After a 2-3 start, Illinois has won four straight games, holding opponents to 19.25 points per game during that stretch.
How to Watch UCLA vs. Illinois
- Date: Friday, Nov. 13, 2026
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
share
in this topic
recommended
-
QB Kamario Taylor Reportedly Set To Return To Mississippi State For 2027 Season
College Football Week 11 Expert Picks, Predictions For Indiana-USC And More
Can USC Survive At Indiana? Is Texas On Upset Alert? Klatt's Week 11 Picks
-
Sammy’s Sportsbook Whispers: UCLA Is Enjoying 'The Big Ten Schedule Lottery'
Colin Cowherd On Indiana: ‘The Offense Is A BB Gun Without Fernando Mendoza’
How Much Is Kyle Whittingham's Buyout At Michigan? Contract, Buyout Details In 2026
-
Wake Forest Announces Long-Term Contract Extension For Jake Dickert
2026 College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia No. 1, Ohio State Outside Top 10
Arch Manning Is Silencing The Doubters, And Texas Is Reaping The Rewards
Item 1 of 3