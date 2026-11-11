UCLA vs. Illinois Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 11

UCLA will host Illinois on Friday in a Week 11 college football matchup on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for UCLA vs. Illinois at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 13.

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Illinois at No. 4 UCLA Odds

Moneyline

UCLA: -395

Illinois: +310

Spread

UCLA -10: -108

Illinois +10: -112

Over/Under

Over 47.5: -110

Under 47.5: -110

Illinois at No. 4 UCLA Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

UCLA is 9-0 for the first time since 1998 and just the fourth time in program history.

Bob Chesney is 20-1 in his last 21 games as a head coach, going 11-1 at James Madison and 9-0 at UCLA.

UCLA has won all eight of its games against unranked opponents this season by double digits.

Ty Dieffenbach threw for 303 yards on just eight completions against Minnesota last week, becoming the only FBS player since at least 1995 to throw for 300 or more yards on eight or fewer completions.

After a 2-3 start, Illinois has won four straight games, holding opponents to 19.25 points per game during that stretch.

UCLA -10

How to Watch UCLA vs. Illinois