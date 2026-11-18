College Football
College Football
Nebraska vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 12
Updated Nov. 18, 2026 6:03 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
Nebraska will host Ohio State on Saturday in a Week 12 college football matchup on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Nebraska vs. Ohio State at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Nov. 21.
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Moneyline
- Ohio State: -162
- Nebraska: +136
Spread
- Ohio State -3 -108
- Nebraska +3: -112
Over/Under
- Over 41.5: -110
- Under 41.5: -110
From FOX Sports Research:
- Ohio State is 1-2 with Luke Fahey at quarterback and has averaged 24.7 points per game in his three starts, down from 39.3 with Julian Sayin. The Buckeyes have scored fewer than 30 points in four straight games for the first time since 2009.
- Nebraska leads the FBS in third-down defense, allowing opponents to convert just 24% of the time. Ohio State has converted 44.6% of its third downs this season.
- Nebraska ran for 237 yards and allowed zero sacks in its 31-0 win over Rutgers, its first game under interim offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas. The Huskers also lead the FBS with an 81.8% red-zone touchdown rate.
- Nebraska held a fourth-quarter lead in three of its four losses and lost by exactly three points to both Indiana and Oregon. That margin would be a push at Nebraska +3.
- Jeremiah Smith became the Big Ten’s all-time receiving yards leader last week. He drew 17 targets against Northwestern, while all other Ohio State wide receivers combined drew four.
How to Watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Memorial Stadium, Lincoln, NE
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