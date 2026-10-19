Michigan vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 8

Michigan will host Indiana on Saturday in a Week 8 college football matchup on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Michigan vs. Indiana at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 24.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

No. 6 Indiana @ Michigan Odds

Moneyline

Indiana: -285

Michigan: +230

Spread

Indiana -7: -108

Michigan +7: -112

Over/Under

Over 41.5: -110

Under 41.5: -110

No. 6 Indiana @ Michigan Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Indiana is 27-0 against unranked opponents under Curt Cignetti and has won 22 of its last 23 games overall.

Michigan has been held to 21 points or fewer in five of six games, averaging just 17.0 points against Power Four opponents this season.

Indiana leads the Big Ten in scoring defense (12.9 PPG allowed), rushing defense (75.4 YPG allowed), sacks (24) and tackles for loss (55). The Hoosiers held Ohio State to 19 points and 313 total yards last week.

Michigan is tied for the Big Ten lead with 11 giveaways, while Indiana has committed just three. Josh Hoover has thrown 18 touchdown passes without an interception this season.

True freshman quarterbacks have lost their last 10 games when making their first career start against a Top 10 opponent, combining for two touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. Michigan’s Tommy Carr could face that situation against No. 6 Indiana.

Indiana is 2-0 following a loss under Cignetti, winning those games by 66 points against Purdue and 13 against Old Dominion.

The Pick: Indiana -7

How to Watch Michigan vs. Indiana