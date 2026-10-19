National Football League
Michigan vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 8
National Football League

Michigan vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 8

Updated Oct. 19, 2026 4:46 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

Michigan will host Indiana on Saturday in a Week 8 college football matchup on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Michigan vs. Indiana at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 24.

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

 Indiana Hoosiers Michigan Wolverines No. 6 Indiana @ Michigan Odds

Moneyline

  • Indiana: -285
  • Michigan: +230

Spread

  • Indiana -7: -108
  • Michigan +7: -112

Over/Under

  • Over 41.5: -110
  • Under 41.5: -110
 

 Indiana Hoosiers Michigan Wolverines No. 6 Indiana @ Michigan Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

  • Indiana is 27-0 against unranked opponents under Curt Cignetti and has won 22 of its last 23 games overall.
  • Michigan has been held to 21 points or fewer in five of six games, averaging just 17.0 points against Power Four opponents this season.
  • Indiana leads the Big Ten in scoring defense (12.9 PPG allowed), rushing defense (75.4 YPG allowed), sacks (24) and tackles for loss (55). The Hoosiers held Ohio State to 19 points and 313 total yards last week.
  • Michigan is tied for the Big Ten lead with 11 giveaways, while Indiana has committed just three. Josh Hoover has thrown 18 touchdown passes without an interception this season.
  • True freshman quarterbacks have lost their last 10 games when making their first career start against a Top 10 opponent, combining for two touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. Michigan’s Tommy Carr could face that situation against No. 6 Indiana.
  • Indiana is 2-0 following a loss under Cignetti, winning those games by 66 points against Purdue and 13 against Old Dominion.

 Indiana Hoosiers The Pick: Indiana -7

How to Watch Michigan vs. Indiana

 
share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Caleb Williams Outduels Drake Maye: 4 Takeaways From The Bears' Win

Caleb Williams Outduels Drake Maye: 4 Takeaways From The Bears' Win

recommended
  1. NFL Trending Image: Why Tom Brady Believes A Pair Of Veteran QBs Throw The Prettiest Passes In The NFL

    Why Tom Brady Believes A Pair Of Veteran QBs Throw The Prettiest Passes In The NFL

    NFL Trending Image: NFL Trade Deadline: The Top Trade Candidate On All 32 Teams

    NFL Trade Deadline: The Top Trade Candidate On All 32 Teams

    NFL Trending Image: How to Watch Patriots vs. Bears: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 22, 2026

    How to Watch Patriots vs. Bears: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 22, 2026

  2. NFL Trending Image: The 20-Year-Old Behind Two-Minute Drill — And A Story Bigger Than The Game

    The 20-Year-Old Behind Two-Minute Drill — And A Story Bigger Than The Game

    NFL Trending Image: 2026 NFL Week 7 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back The Under In Chiefs-Seahawks

    2026 NFL Week 7 Best Bets, Expert Picks: Back The Under In Chiefs-Seahawks

    NFL Trending Image: Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Are The Patriots The Best Non-Undefeated Team?

    Tom Brady's NFL Power Rankings: Are The Patriots The Best Non-Undefeated Team?

  3. NFL Trending Image: How Texas QB Arch Manning Fell From Projected No. 1 Pick To Potential Benching

    How Texas QB Arch Manning Fell From Projected No. 1 Pick To Potential Benching

    NFL Trending Image: Favorite 'Dogs: Back Ole Miss Over Texas; Falcons To Upset 49ers

    Favorite 'Dogs: Back Ole Miss Over Texas; Falcons To Upset 49ers

    NFL Trending Image: Giants DC Dennard Wilson Rips Team's Defensive 'Traitors'

    Giants DC Dennard Wilson Rips Team's Defensive 'Traitors'

Item 1 of 3
NFL trending
NFL Trending Image: Why Tom Brady Believes A Pair Of Veteran QBs Throw The Prettiest Passes In The NFL
Why Tom Brady Believes A Pair Of Veteran QBs Throw The Prettiest Passes In The NFL
NFL Trending Image: NFL Trade Deadline: The Top Trade Candidate On All 32 Teams
NFL Trade Deadline: The Top Trade Candidate On All 32 Teams
NFL Trending Image: How to Watch Patriots vs. Bears: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 22, 2026
How to Watch Patriots vs. Bears: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 22, 2026
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Giants vs Texans Watch Giants vs TexansWatch 49ers vs Falcons Watch 49ers vs FalconsWatch Buccaneers vs Panthers Watch Buccaneers vs PanthersWatch Packers vs Lions Watch Packers vs LionsWatch Rams vs Raiders Watch Rams vs Raiders
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes