National Football League
National Football League
Michigan vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 8
Updated Oct. 19, 2026 4:46 p.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
Michigan will host Indiana on Saturday in a Week 8 college football matchup on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Michigan vs. Indiana at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 24.
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Moneyline
- Indiana: -285
- Michigan: +230
Spread
- Indiana -7: -108
- Michigan +7: -112
Over/Under
- Over 41.5: -110
- Under 41.5: -110
From FOX Sports Research:
- Indiana is 27-0 against unranked opponents under Curt Cignetti and has won 22 of its last 23 games overall.
- Michigan has been held to 21 points or fewer in five of six games, averaging just 17.0 points against Power Four opponents this season.
- Indiana leads the Big Ten in scoring defense (12.9 PPG allowed), rushing defense (75.4 YPG allowed), sacks (24) and tackles for loss (55). The Hoosiers held Ohio State to 19 points and 313 total yards last week.
- Michigan is tied for the Big Ten lead with 11 giveaways, while Indiana has committed just three. Josh Hoover has thrown 18 touchdown passes without an interception this season.
- True freshman quarterbacks have lost their last 10 games when making their first career start against a Top 10 opponent, combining for two touchdown passes and 11 interceptions. Michigan’s Tommy Carr could face that situation against No. 6 Indiana.
- Indiana is 2-0 following a loss under Cignetti, winning those games by 66 points against Purdue and 13 against Old Dominion.
How to Watch Michigan vs. Indiana
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026
- Time: 12:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Michigan Stadium, Ann Arbor, MI
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