Michigan players, fans celebrate Sherrone Moore hire Updated Jan. 26, 2024 8:19 p.m. ET

Michigan promoted Sherrone Moore to head coach in place of Jim Harbaugh on Friday, giving the 37-year-old offensive coordinator an opportunity to lead college football’s winningest program.

The school made the move two days after Harbaugh bolted to lead the Los Angeles Chargers with a five-year deal that gives him another chance to chase a Super Bowl title. Moore is also getting a five-year deal, according to ESPN, and it starts at $5.5 million per year.

[Michigan promotes Sherrone Moore. Here's why he's a great fit]

Moore was 4-0, including wins over Ohio State and Penn State, while filling in for Harbaugh as he served two separate suspensions for potential NCAA rules violations during the 2023 season.

"You’ve already got a glimpse of the shining star that he is," Harbaugh said before beating Washington for the national championship last month. "He’s just phenomenal, so smart, works so hard at it."

Moore joined Harbaugh’s staff in 2018 as tight ends coach on the recommendation of Dan Enos, who spent about six weeks after the 2017 season as a member of Harbaugh’s staff before leaving to be an Alabama assistant.

Moore was promoted to offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator in 2021, the season in which the Wolverines bounced back from a 2-4, pandemic-shortened season.

Retaining Moore may help the Wolverines maintain some continuity in the post-Harbaugh era, with many of his assistants staying on the staff.

He is also wildly popular with Michigan players, many of whom shared their excitement over the move on social media on Friday.

Here is a sampling of reactions from players, media members and others — including the man of the hour himself — who follow the Wolverines program.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

