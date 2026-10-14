National Football League
Indiana vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 7
National Football League

Indiana vs. Ohio State Prediction, Odds, Pick For College Football Week 7

Published Oct. 17, 2026 12:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

Indiana will host Ohio State on Saturday in a Week 7 college football matchup on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Ohio State vs. Indiana at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 15.

 

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 Ohio State Buckeyes Indiana Hoosiers No. 4 Ohio State @ No. 5 Indiana Odds

Moneyline

  • Ohio State: -180
  • Indiana: +150

Spread

  • Ohio State -3.5: -108
  • Indiana +3.5: -112

Over/Under

  • Over 51.5: +100
  • Under 51.5: -120
 

 Ohio State Buckeyes Indiana Hoosiers No. 4 Ohio State @ No. 5 Indiana Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

  • Indiana’s win streak: The Hoosiers have won 22 straight games, the longest active streak in FBS, and haven’t lost in 666 days. They’re also 19-0 at home under Curt Cignetti.
  • Last year’s Big Ten title game: Indiana beat Ohio State 13-10, ending a 30-game losing streak in the series. The Hoosiers sacked the Buckeyes five times and held them to 58 rushing yards.
  • Ohio State vs. Top 10 teams: The Buckeyes have lost their last three games against Top 10 opponents, averaging just 15.7 points. Julian Sayin threw 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in those games and was sacked 12 times.
  • Indiana’s defense: It leads the Big Ten in points allowed (11.8 per game), rushing yards allowed (75.0 per game), sacks (20) and tackles for loss (49).
  • Josh Hoover’s turnover-free season: Hoover has 17 touchdown passes and no interceptions, and Indiana has committed only one turnover all season.
  • Ohio State’s offense: The Buckeyes lead the Big Ten at 42.7 points and 503.5 yards per game. Sayin leads FBS at 10.9 yards per attempt, and Jeremiah Smith leads the Power Four with 916 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

 Indiana Hoosiers The Pick: Indiana +3.5

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Indiana

 
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