How will Michigan replace impact of Hutchinson, Ojabo?

As Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo declared for the 2022 NFL Draft this offseason, an audible sigh of relief bellowed from every Big Ten quarterback.

The edge-rushing duo caused blood, bruises and bad dreams for any QB lined up against the Michigan Wolverines last season, combining for 25 sacks and spearheading Michigan’s nationally-acclaimed pass rush.

Both players were projected to land within the first round of next month’s NFL draft before Ojabo’s Achilles injury at Pro Day, and while conference foes rejoice, Michigan faces the Herculean task of replacing the production of such talented players.

Hutchinson and Ojabo’s 25 sacks accounted for 76% of UM’s total last season, also leading the team comfortably in tackles for loss and combining for nearly 100 tackles last season.

The Wolverines also lost defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to the Ravens this offseason, and many wondered if the latitude Michigan’s edge rushers enjoyed in rushing the QB might be curtailed without Obajo and Hutchinson. New DC Jesse Minter has stressed "continuity" in his approach to 2022, but added that his system is malleable enough to "take advantage of the playmakers" wherever they are on the field.

Still, Minter was complimentary of Michigan’s current crop of edge rushers, believing there is enough talent to replicate last season’s success and speaking highly of new defensive line coach Mike Elston to scheme the edges into dangerous positions.

"Hopefully we have edge guys come on, and I think we have enough options there," Minter said. "It’s time for those guys to step into bigger roles."

Taylor Upshaw looks like the next man up at defensive end, as the graduate student played 12 games last season, finished third on the team with 2.5 sacks, and also chipped in 4.5 tackles for loss and eight total wrap-ups.

Upshaw has shown the capacity to take over ball games, racking up six tackles in a 2020 victory over Rutgers, and with Obajo and Hutchinson gone, the Florida native has embraced his new team and a do-it-all attitude.

"I have all the intangibles to be one of the most versatile players in the country," Upshaw said. "I can pass-rush from a three-tech [stance], I can play interior, I can play the edge, I can drop into coverage."

Mike Morris also enjoyed a stellar 2021 season, racking up 17 tackles and drawing lofty praise from Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

"Morris could be the next Aidan Hutchinson, [David] Ojabo," Harbaugh said. "There’s some really exciting things going on with the defensive line."

At 6-foot-6, 278 pounds, Morris showed impressive versatility from the edge by snagging a key interception against Michigan State last season. The senior will hope to improve his end product in the backfield, however, picking up just one tackle for loss and a half-sack in 2021.

The south Florida prospect has taken ownership over the edge rusher position, glancing up and down the depth chart to realize that he’s been thrust into the spotlight.

"I feel like I have no choice," Morris said when asked about taking the role of Hutchinson and Ojabo. "Who else is it going to be? I feel like I have to."

Jaylen Harrel played key snaps in the edge role last season and many hope Braiden McGregor starts putting it together in 2022.

