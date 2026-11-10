College Football
How to Watch Washington vs. Michigan State
College Football

How to Watch Washington vs. Michigan State: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time

Updated Nov. 14, 2026 9:43 a.m. ET

The Washington Huskies visit the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026, at 5:30 p.m. ET from Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

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Michigan State won for the first time since September with a road win at Michigan on Nov. 7, and it has to win its last three games to become bowl eligible. Washington lost by three points to Penn State the same day and is one win from bowl eligibility.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch Washington vs. Michigan State

  • When: Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 5:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Spartan Stadium, East Lansing, MI
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One

Players To Watch

Demond Williams Jr. has carried the ball more than any Husky this season, and Michigan State has to plan for his legs as much as his arm.

He leads Washington with 73 rushing attempts, ranks second on the team with 254 rushing yards and has been sacked 22 times. Michigan State has 17 sacks, and its best chance is to keep him in the pocket, where Anelu Lafaele and Eli Coenen have 3.5 sacks apiece. Contain the scrambles and the Spartans take away his best weapon.

Washington's passing game runs through Chris Lawson, who had 12 catches for 155 yards at Nebraska on Oct. 31.

He leads the Huskies with 727 receiving yards and has two 100-yard games, and he added 89 yards against Penn State on Nov. 7. Michigan State allows 194.3 passing yards per game and has only four interceptions, so the secondary has not been taking the ball away. That gives Washington little reason to stop feeding Lawson on the outside, especially on third down.

A 15-6 win at Michigan on Nov. 7 showed what Alessio Milivojevic does best, and he got there without throwing an interception.

He threw for 188 yards in that low-scoring game and has thrown only three picks all season. That ball security matters a great deal against Washington, which has 12 interceptions, three of them by Alex McLaughlin. Milivojevic has been sacked 21 times, so Michigan State's protection against an 18-sack Huskies front will decide how long he can hold the ball.

Washington vs. Michigan State Odds

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