How to Watch LSU vs. Auburn: TV Channel, Live Stream, Time - October 24, 2026

The LSU Tigers travel to face the Auburn Tigers in a CFB Week 8 Southeastern Conference matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama, on Saturday, October 24, 2026, with kickoff set for 12:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Auburn enters this game at 4-2 on the season, after a recent bounce-back result. The Tigers have been productive on both sides of the ball, averaging 26.8 points and 394.2 yards per game, with a balanced attack that generates 182.0 rushing yards and 212.2 passing yards per contest. A positive turnover margin of plus-2 on the season reflects a team that has been careful with the ball, and a 45.1 percent third-down conversion rate signals an offense capable of sustaining drives. Auburn holds a 2-1 home record this season, giving the Tigers an advantage playing in front of their home crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

LSU arrives in Auburn at 5-2, with an offense that has been one of the most prolific in the conference. The Tigers rank among the most productive teams in college football this season, averaging 40.4 points and 504.0 yards per game, including 308.0 passing yards and 196.0 rushing yards per contest. A third-down conversion rate of 53.3 percent illustrates how efficiently LSU has moved the chains, though a turnover margin of minus-2 represents a vulnerability Auburn could look to exploit. The visiting Tigers are 0-2 on the road this season, which makes a true road environment like Jordan-Hare Stadium a meaningful test for a program with genuine conference aspirations.

Below are the details on how to watch.

How to Watch LSU Tigers vs. Auburn Tigers

When: Saturday, October 24, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Jordan-Hare Stadium, Auburn, AL

TV: ABC

Players To Watch

Auburn needs its quarterback to steady the game against one of the most disruptive fronts in the country. Byrum Brown leads Auburn with 1205 passing yards and 459 rushing yards through six games, which makes him the clearest pressure point in this matchup at Jordan-Hare Stadium on October 24.

His dual-threat role matters even more because LSU has piled up 26 sacks in seven games and ranks 3rd nationally in sacks. Brown has accounted for 8 passing touchdowns, and Auburn has converted 45 percent of its third downs this season. IF he can avoid negative plays, and turn broken pockets into first downs, the home offense has a much better chance to control the tempo.

On a passing game that has leaned on efficiency more than volume, Christian Neptune stands out as Auburn's top target. He leads the Tigers with 29 receptions and 26 receiving first downs, giving Brown a reliable option when Auburn needs to move the chains.

This game could put extra weight on those possession catches because LSU has allowed only 15.8 points per game and has 7 interceptions through seven games. Neptune's role is straightforward but important: win early in routes, help Auburn stay out of long-yardage spots, and turn short completions into manageable down-and-distance situations. A productive afternoon from him would give Auburn a cleaner path to sustaining drives against a defense that has made that difficult all season.

For LSU, this matchup starts with the quarterback who has driven one of the most productive offenses in the country. Sam Leavitt has thrown for 1785 yards and 14 touchdowns, and he also leads LSU with 270 rushing yards. That kind of involvement fits a game where LSU will want answers IF Auburn changes the picture before the snap.

The broader team numbers underline why he is central on October 24. LSU is averaging 40.4 points and 504 yards per game, while converting 53.3 percent of its third downs. Auburn has been opportunistic on defense with 8 interceptions, so Leavitt's decision-making is a real part of this matchup. When he keeps LSU efficient on early downs and extends plays without forcing throws, the visitors can dictate how the game is played.

When LSU looks to stress Auburn's secondary, Jackson Harris is the receiver who jumps out first. He leads LSU with 456 receiving yards, and his production gives Leavitt a proven outlet in an offense that ranks 8th nationally in passing yards per game at 308.

Auburn's defense has been active on the ball with 8 interceptions and has also blocked 3 kicks, so field position and hidden possessions could matter in a noon SEC game. Harris can help LSU blunt that by creating chunk gains and finishing drives before Auburn's defense settles in. IF he consistently wins on the outside or finds space after the catch, LSU's passing game becomes much harder to contain for four quarters.

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