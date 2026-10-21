College Football
Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 8
College Football

Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 8

Published Oct. 24, 2026 6:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
FOX Sports Research

Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Week 8 Big 12 showdown Saturday on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Colorado vs. Oklahoma State at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 24

 

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports.

 Colorado Buffaloes Oklahoma State Cowboys Colorado @ Oklahoma State Odds

Moneyline

  • Oklahoma State: -550
  • Colorado: +410

Spread

  • Oklahoma State -13.5: -115
  • Colorado +13.5: -105

Over/Under

  • Over 56.5: -108
  • Under 56.5: -112
 

 Colorado Buffaloes Oklahoma State Cowboys Colorado @ Oklahoma State Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research: 

  • Oklahoma State is one of two teams in the Big 12 with a player inside the top five in passing, rushing and receiving.
  • Oklahoma State averages the fifth-most yards in the country with 517.7 and 37.2 points per game.
  • Colorado is on a four-game losing streak, only averaging 11.3 points in that span.

Oklahoma State CowboysThe Pick: Oklahoma State -13.5

How to Watch Colorado vs. Oklahoma State 

 
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: The Bryce Underwood Experiment Has Become A Cautionary Tale For College Football

The Bryce Underwood Experiment Has Become A Cautionary Tale For College Football

recommended
  1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 8 Expert Picks, Best Bets

    Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 8 Expert Picks, Best Bets

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 8 Games, Including Michigan-Indiana, Texas-Ole Miss

    CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 8 Games, Including Michigan-Indiana, Texas-Ole Miss

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: The 20-Year-Old Behind Two-Minute Drill — And A Story Bigger Than The Game

    The 20-Year-Old Behind Two-Minute Drill — And A Story Bigger Than The Game

  2. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: How Texas QB Arch Manning Fell From Projected No. 1 Pick To Potential Benching

    How Texas QB Arch Manning Fell From Projected No. 1 Pick To Potential Benching

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Favorite 'Dogs: Back Ole Miss Over Texas; Falcons To Upset 49ers

    Favorite 'Dogs: Back Ole Miss Over Texas; Falcons To Upset 49ers

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Seahawks To Win, Falcons To Cover

    Will Hill's Parlay Of The Week: Back Seahawks To Win, Falcons To Cover

  3. COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 8 Expert Picks, Predictions For Texas-Ole Miss And More

    College Football Week 8 Expert Picks, Predictions For Texas-Ole Miss And More

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: 2026 College Football Week 8: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    2026 College Football Week 8: Best Games To Watch This Weekend

    COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: College Football Week 8 Betting Report: The Public Is Going 'Anti-Michigan'

    College Football Week 8 Betting Report: The Public Is Going 'Anti-Michigan'

Item 1 of 3
COLLEGE FOOTBALL trending
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 8 Expert Picks, Best Bets
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's College Football Week 8 Expert Picks, Best Bets
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 8 Games, Including Michigan-Indiana, Texas-Ole Miss
CFB Pick 'Em: Top Week 8 Games, Including Michigan-Indiana, Texas-Ole Miss
COLLEGE FOOTBALL Trending Image: The 20-Year-Old Behind Two-Minute Drill — And A Story Bigger Than The Game
The 20-Year-Old Behind Two-Minute Drill — And A Story Bigger Than The Game
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosWatch Giants vs Texans Watch Giants vs TexansWatch 49ers vs Falcons Watch 49ers vs FalconsWatch Buccaneers vs Panthers Watch Buccaneers vs PanthersWatch Packers vs Lions Watch Packers vs LionsWatch Rams vs Raiders Watch Rams vs Raiders
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes