College Football
College Football
Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 8
Published Oct. 24, 2026 6:00 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Week 8 Big 12 showdown Saturday on FS1.
Let’s take a look at the odds for Colorado vs. Oklahoma State at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 24
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Moneyline
- Oklahoma State: -550
- Colorado: +410
Spread
- Oklahoma State -13.5: -115
- Colorado +13.5: -105
Over/Under
- Over 56.5: -108
- Under 56.5: -112
From FOX Sports Research:
- Oklahoma State is one of two teams in the Big 12 with a player inside the top five in passing, rushing and receiving.
- Oklahoma State averages the fifth-most yards in the country with 517.7 and 37.2 points per game.
- Colorado is on a four-game losing streak, only averaging 11.3 points in that span.
How to Watch Colorado vs. Oklahoma State
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026
- Time: 6:00 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, OK
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