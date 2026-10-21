Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds, Picks For College Football Week 8

Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in a Week 8 Big 12 showdown Saturday on FS1.

Let’s take a look at the odds for Colorado vs. Oklahoma State at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 24

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Colorado @ Oklahoma State Odds

Moneyline

Oklahoma State: -550

Colorado: +410

Spread

Oklahoma State -13.5: -115

Colorado +13.5: -105

Over/Under

Over 56.5: -108

Under 56.5: -112

Colorado @ Oklahoma State Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

Oklahoma State is one of two teams in the Big 12 with a player inside the top five in passing, rushing and receiving.

Oklahoma State averages the fifth-most yards in the country with 517.7 and 37.2 points per game.

Colorado is on a four-game losing streak, only averaging 11.3 points in that span.

The Pick: Oklahoma State -13.5

How to Watch Colorado vs. Oklahoma State