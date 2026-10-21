BYU vs. UCF Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 8

No. 2 BYU hits the road to face the UCF Knights on Saturday in a Week 8 college football matchup on FOX.

Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 2 BYU vs. UCF at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 24

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

No. 2 BYU @ UCF Odds

Moneyline

BYU: -258

UCF: +210

Spread

BYU -6.5: -115

UCF +6.5: -105

Over/Under

Over 43.5: -110

Under 43.5: -110

No. 2 BYU @ UCF Prediction, Pick

From FOX Sports Research:

BYU is looking to start 7-0 for the third consecutive season.

These two teams have the second and third-fewest passing yards per game so far in the Big 12. UCF: 192.7, second-fewest, BYU: 214.5, third-fewest.

BYU is only averaging 23 points per game in conference games, but only gives up 12.3 points.

The Pick: BYU -6.5

How to Watch No. 2 BYU vs. UCF