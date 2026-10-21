College Football
College Football
BYU vs. UCF Prediction, Odds, Picks for College Football Week 8
Published Oct. 24, 2026 3:30 a.m. ET
FOX Sports Research
No. 2 BYU hits the road to face the UCF Knights on Saturday in a Week 8 college football matchup on FOX.
Let’s take a look at the odds for No. 2 BYU vs. UCF at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Oct. 24
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Moneyline
- BYU: -258
- UCF: +210
Spread
- BYU -6.5: -115
- UCF +6.5: -105
Over/Under
- Over 43.5: -110
- Under 43.5: -110
From FOX Sports Research:
- BYU is looking to start 7-0 for the third consecutive season.
- These two teams have the second and third-fewest passing yards per game so far in the Big 12. UCF: 192.7, second-fewest, BYU: 214.5, third-fewest.
- BYU is only averaging 23 points per game in conference games, but only gives up 12.3 points.
How to Watch No. 2 BYU vs. UCF
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FOX
- Stream: Watch 3 days free on FOX One, FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App
- Location: Acrisure Bounce House, Orlando, FL
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