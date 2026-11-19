Two of the Big Ten's best defenses are on the road this weekend, and I don't expect many points in either game.

Here is how I'm wagering college football Week 12.

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I'd love to tell you there will be scoring in this game, but there won't be. Even with a low total, I think the Under is the right side.

UCLA is undefeated on the back of its defense, which is one of the best in the country. The Bruins rank first in yards per play allowed and fifth in points per drive allowed. They also force a ton of turnovers and are excellent on third down.

I just watched Michigan play my Ducks last weekend, and putting it nicely, that offense is putrid. Michigan ranks 129th in points per drive, and it's not as if the Wolverines have had bad luck. They just aren't good. They have two quarterbacks who can't throw the ball and a running game that can't flourish because no one respects the pass enough to play with two high safeties.

On the other side of the ball, I wouldn't expect UCLA to score often either. UCLA's offense is interesting. It's a run-first group that tries to hit some explosive plays in the passing game. The Bruins thrive on scoring off the 30 turnovers their defense has forced, and they tend to score in bunches while their defense locks down the opponent.

Michigan's defense is fantastic. It's the only reason the Wolverines' games are close. Michigan wants to play press coverage and stop the run with an extra safety in the box, and it tackles extremely well. The only offense that has been able to exploit this defense was Oregon's passing attack, and UCLA doesn't have that kind of firepower.

I don't foresee UCLA scoring much in this game. I know the total is low, but the Under is the only play here.

Schwartz's Pick: Under 37.5 points

I want to take Washington to cover in this game because it's the right spot for a home underdog with a bit of a pulse and the Huskies are getting more than a touchdown.

However, I don't trust them to cover for plenty of reasons. I don't love the quarterback play, the defense is hit or miss, and UW hasn't played as well at home this season.

What I do like in this game is the Under.

The Huskies are below average in points per game, their rushing success rate ranks 114th, and they're 109th on third down. Quarterback Demond Williams could use his legs for an explosive performance at any point, but this isn't a good offense.

What does Indiana do best? It stops opposing offenses from scoring. The Hoosiers allowed just 13 points to USC last weekend. Indiana's defense doesn't allow explosive plays and is the best red-zone defense in the country at preventing touchdowns. If your offense is one-dimensional against Indiana, you're not scoring much or often.

On the other side, Indiana's offense looked slightly better against USC's defense last weekend with Wilson at quarterback. However, lots of teams look better against USC's defense. The Trojans dropped several interceptions, and Indiana had plenty of drives where it didn't look great. The Hoosiers did run the ball better, which is a positive. But this is Wilson's first road start with Indiana, and it comes in a tough environment.

Washington's defense is good enough. The Huskies are average to above average in some areas, like third-down defense and rushing success rate allowed. They're just OK at stopping the pass and rushing the passer.

That's a long way of saying this game should be low-scoring. It could end something like 23-13 Indiana, which would be a cover for the Hoosiers, but the Under would still get home.