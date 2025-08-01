2025 Kennesaw State Football Predictions: Owls Ranked 130th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136
This isn't your average college football ranking.
My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:
- Who do I think is good?
- Why do I think they're good?
- What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?
Here is a look at where Kennesaw State lands in my Ultimate 136.
Kennesaw State ranking: 130
Last year’s ranking: 133
Top player: DB JeRico Washington Jr.: Started all 12 games as a redshirt freshman last season, leading the team in interceptions (2) and forced fumbles (3); finished second on the team in pass breakups (6).
[Kennesaw State's 2025 schedule]
RJ's take: College football is so brutal that the only head coach Kennesaw State had in its history, Brian Bohannon, got fired after a poor Year 1 in FBS.
In walks former NC Central coach Jerry Mack with the task of making the Owls into a program that can finish in the middle of one of the worst conferences in the sport (C-USA). The job is tough. The schedule is mean, and the administration has the attention span of a newborn puppy. Good luck, Jerry.
[Check out RJ Young's Ultimate 136 College Football Rankings here]
Kennesaw State Win Total Odds: Over 3.5 (-140), Under 3.5 (+114)
Have an issue with my rankings? Think your alma mater is too low, or your school's rival is too high? Get at me on X, @RJ_Young, and I'll select my favorite tweets and respond to them in a future article.
RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.
-
Defining Success For Ohio State, Michigan and Other Top Programs in 2025
'Humble and Hungry': Indiana Isn't Settling Under Curt Cignetti
2026 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Arch Drops After Archie's Comments
-
UNC Under 7.5 Wins One Of The Most Popular Tickets Across The Country
Which 10 Players Have The Most Single-Game Passing Yards in FBS History?
Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations
-
Joel Klatt's 2025 College Football Rankings: Does Penn State Stay on Top?
SEC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Arch Manning No. 1 Pick in 2026 NFL Draft? 'He'll be at Texas,' says Archie
-
Defining Success For Ohio State, Michigan and Other Top Programs in 2025
'Humble and Hungry': Indiana Isn't Settling Under Curt Cignetti
2026 NFL Draft No. 1 Pick Odds: Arch Drops After Archie's Comments
-
UNC Under 7.5 Wins One Of The Most Popular Tickets Across The Country
Which 10 Players Have The Most Single-Game Passing Yards in FBS History?
Top 25 college athletes with highest NIL valuations
-
Joel Klatt's 2025 College Football Rankings: Does Penn State Stay on Top?
SEC Football Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Arch Manning No. 1 Pick in 2026 NFL Draft? 'He'll be at Texas,' says Archie