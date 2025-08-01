College Football 2025 Kennesaw State Football Predictions: Owls Ranked 130th in RJ Young's Ultimate 136 Published Aug. 10, 2025 9:39 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

This isn't your average college football ranking.

My Ultimate 136 is a set of rankings that is fluid, but it's my job to look ahead and make a claim for all FBS teams based on what I know and why I know it. Here are the three pressing questions I started by asking when putting together this list:

Who do I think is good?

Why do I think they're good?

What are the chances they will finish above or below my expectations?

Here is a look at where Kennesaw State lands in my Ultimate 136.

Kennesaw State ranking: 130

Last year’s ranking: 133

Top player: DB JeRico Washington Jr.: Started all 12 games as a redshirt freshman last season, leading the team in interceptions (2) and forced fumbles (3); finished second on the team in pass breakups (6).

[Kennesaw State's 2025 schedule]

RJ's take: College football is so brutal that the only head coach Kennesaw State had in its history, Brian Bohannon, got fired after a poor Year 1 in FBS.

In walks former NC Central coach Jerry Mack with the task of making the Owls into a program that can finish in the middle of one of the worst conferences in the sport (C-USA). The job is tough. The schedule is mean, and the administration has the attention span of a newborn puppy. Good luck, Jerry.

Kennesaw State Win Total Odds: Over 3.5 (-140), Under 3.5 (+114)

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports. Follow him at @RJ_Young.

