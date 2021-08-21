Boxing Top Moments: Manny Pacquiao falls to Yordenis Ugás in return to ring 11 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Manny Pacquiao returned to the ring for the first time in 25 months on Saturday night.

The legend took on Cuban veteran Yordenis Ugás in Las Vegas, attempting to claim the WBA (super) welterweight belt that Ugás won in a 2020 bout against Abel Ramos .

Pacquiao (67-7-2, 39 knockouts entering the bout) was originally supposed to fight Errol Spence Jr. , but Spence suffered an eye injury during training ahead of the bout, and Ugás (26-4, 12 KOs) was elevated from an undercard fight to take his place.

It was a close-fought match, with both fighters having positive moments. Ugás proved problematic for Pacquiao with his length and youth, though the veteran never backed down and was often the aggressor.

Ultimately though, the Cuban kept his belt, outlasting Pacquiao by unanimous decision.

Here are the top moments from Saturday night's action.

Before the bout, Pacquiao looked loose, working on his jump shot as he warmed up.

Ugás, the belt-holder, entered the ring first. He was followed by the legend, who was all smiles as he came in to "Eye of the Tiger."

It was a big crowd on hand for a big moment and the crowd appeared to be pumped for the occasion, which could potentially be Pacquiao's last fight.

Pacquiao's legendary hands were on display in the first round, though Ugás did land a good body shot.

In the second round, Ugás jab appeared to be effective at keeping Pacquiao at bay.

Pacquiao manages to get some shots in during the third round, despite the jab of his opponent. Both fighters were very active.

Ugás returns to the jab in the fourth, and it, along with his length, prove problematic for Pacquiao.

Both Ugás and Pacquiao have their moments through the fifth and sixth rounds. Ugás' length continued to be problematic for Pacquiao, while the 42-year-old continued to make marks with energy and combinations.

Most observers had the fight very close at this point.

But Ugás was clearly starting to gain confidence. Was the tide turning?

As the bout headed into the ninth and 10th rounds, the consensus seemed to be that Ugás was landing better shots, but Pacquiao's activity was keeping him in it. Still was considered a very close fight.

Going into the final round, it was anybody's fight.

In the end, the fighters went the distance and it went to the judges' cards, who named Ugás the victor via unanimous decision.

And the boxing world reacted …

