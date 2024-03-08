Boxing Odds for Crossover Boxing Match between Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou Updated Mar. 8, 2024 2:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Can a heavyweight star from the UFC thrive in the sport of boxing? Later today, Francis Ngannou will attempt to prove he has the chops to do so when he faces former world champion Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia.

Joshua is looking to get back into title contention after losing his heavyweight belts to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021. He has won his last three fights, with his most recent coming on December 23 against Otto Wallin. He has a professional record of 27-3.

Meanwhile, this will be the second professional boxing match for Ngannou, who left the UFC as the undisputed heavyweight champion after his last fight in January of 2022.

His first contest was a non-title fight against WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury.

In that bout, he fought valiantly as a +1080 underdog, and even knocked the "Gypsey King" on his rump in Round 3, before losing a split decision to the champ.

After almost securing one of the biggest upsets in fight history, he now lays his sights on Anthony Joshua.

So, who should be favored in this duel between AJ and the man known as "The Predator"?

Let's dive into the odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

ODDS TO WIN BOXING MATCH*

Anthony Joshua: -340 (bet $10 to win $12.94 total)

Francis Ngannou: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

*odds as of 3/8/2024

It's no surprise that Joshua is the betting favorite considering he is a classically trained boxer still in his prime, but the odds definitely consider Ngannou more of a threat than they did before his impressive debut against Fury.

And the books aren't the only ones excited by Ngannou's introduction into the sweet science. None other than rap superstar Drake has dropped a hefty sum on the Cameroonian heavyweight.

Drake posted his betting slip on Instagram Friday, which shows he placed a $615,000 wager on Ngannou which would net him $1,906,500 total if "The Predator" can deliver a victory.

Will Francis be able to execute against another top heavyweight in back-to-back performances? If so, Drake may be singing a sweet tune all the way to the bank.

So who are you backing in this crossover extravaganza? FOX Sports will update you as the story unfolds!

