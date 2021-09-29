Boxing
Social media reacts to Manny Pacquiao's retirement announcement Social media reacts to Manny Pacquiao's retirement announcement
Boxing

Social media reacts to Manny Pacquiao's retirement announcement

1 hour ago

Manny Pacquiao is calling it a career.

The fan favorite Filipino boxer announced his retirement on Tuesday after a 26-year professional career.

One of the industry's highest all-time earners, "PacMan" made his professional debut in 1995 at the age of 16, quickly establishing himself as a top-flight up-and-comer before winning his first World Boxing Council title in 1998, at age 19. 

Over the course of his career, he won 12 more titles in eight weight classes.

With an overall professional record of 62-8-2, Pacquaio defeated 22 world champions and was named "Fighter of the Year" three times by ESPN and Ring Magazine. He was also named "Fighter of the Decade" for the 2000s by the Boxing Writers Association of America. 

Pacquiao generated approximately $1.2 billion from his 25 pay-per-view bouts. His fight with Floyd Mayweather on May 2, 2015, stands as the highest-grossing and most-purchased PPV of all time.

Skip Bayless reacted to Pacquiao's retirement on Tuesday morning's "Undisputed."

Shannon Sharpe also lauded Pacquiao's willingness to take on all comers during his lengthy and spectacular career. 

Pacquiao, a Philippine senator, said he is planning to run for president in his country's 2022 elections.

Here's how the social media world paid homage to one of boxing's greats:

