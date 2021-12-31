How to Watch: Luis Ortiz takes on Charles Martin on FOX PPV

Boxing
1 hour ago

What happens when King Kong meets the Prince? 

In this case, a lot of heavyweight leather being thrown. 

Heavyweight super sluggers Luis "King Kong" Ortiz (32-2-2, 27 KOs) and Charles "Prince" Martin (28-1-2, 25 KOs) will lace up their gloves on New Year's Day on FOX pay-per-view, and given their in-ring history, chances are this one will end with someone on the canvas. 

Of Ortiz's 32 wins, 27 have come by knockout. And both of the 42-year-old Cuban boxer's losses have come at the hands of one man: former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

In Ortiz's previous fight, on Nov. 7 of last year, he knocked out Alexander Flores in the first round. In his career, he has 18 KOs within the first four rounds.

As for Martin, 25 of his 28 career victories have come by KO, and 20 have come within the first four rounds. The 35-year-old American's most recent win came in his previous fight, in which he knocked out Gerald Washington in the sixth round on Feb. 22, 2020.

One of Martin's two losses came at the hands of former WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in April 2016. The other came against Adam Kownacki in September 2018. 

