Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios: Everything You Need To Know
Keith Thurman vs. Mario Barrios: Everything You Need To Know

3 hours ago

After taking nearly three years away from the ring, Keith Thurman is making his long-anticipated return Saturday night.

In hopes of reestablishing himself as one of the premier welterweight fighters in the sport, Thurman will face former super lightweight champion Mario Barrios in the main event of Saturday's FOX pay-per-view card.

Both Thurman (29-1-0) and Barrios (26-1-0) are looking to bounce back from losses in their previous bouts.

Here is everything you need to know about the welterweight bout.

What's on the line?

While there isn't a title on the line, reputations for both fighters are.

Barrios is looking for redemption after being knocked out by Gervonta Davis in his previous fight, while Thurman is looking for a title shot against either Errol Spence Jr. or Terence Crawford.

How can I watch?

Fight fans can watch the welterweight tilt on FOX Sports PBC pay-per-view. Order today!

What is Thurman's career status?

Thurman enters the fight after spending more than two years away from the ring, looking to prove he is still one of the elite welterweight fighters in the sport. 

He lost his last fight in 2019 to Manny Pacquiao and, in turn, lost his WBA (super) welterweight title. 

A win could go a long way toward helping Thurman secure a chance to reclaim a welterweight title, whether it's against Spence, Crawford or Yordenis Ugás, the man who defeated Pacquiao via decision to win the WBA (super) welterweight title in August of last year. 

What is Barrios' career status?

Barrios is a former world champion and still very much in the prime of his career at 26 years old.

But a win against Thurman would do wonders, helping to prove that he has another level he can reach and has not already plateaued.

