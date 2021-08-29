Boxing
Social media reacts to Jake Paul's victory over Tyron Woodley

2 hours ago

Jake Paul is 4-0 and counting.

The YouTube and social media star was looking to continue building his boxing career Sunday, when he took on former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. 

In what was Woodley's professional boxing debut, Paul was aiming to improve his career record with a fourth straight win. His three previous victories came against fellow YouTube star AnEsonGib (aka Gib), former NBA player Nate Robinson and former UFC fighter Ben Askren, who happens to be a friend of Woodley's.

Woodley was expected to be the toughest challenge yet for Paul, coming off an accomplished UFC career. In 2016, Woodley defeated Robbie Lawler to claim the 170-pound title before making four successful defenses of the belt. 

However, he lost his final four UFC bouts, helping to set up the fight with Paul. In Woodley's most recent MMA fight, on March 27, 2021, at UFC 260, he suffered a first-round submission defeat against Vicente Luque.

On Sunday, the two went eight rounds, with Paul coming out victorious via a split decision.

Here's what social media had to say about the event:

In the lead-up to the fight … 

In case you thought they would go easy on each other …

This was a fight that went the distance.

In the end, the YouTuber defeated the MMA star via split decision.

But not without some controversy, naturally.

Will there be a rematch? Seems it's not off the table.

For more up-to-date news on all things UFC, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

