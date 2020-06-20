Mainz officially avoids relegation with convincing 3-1 win over Bremen
Werder Bremen's slide out of the Bundesliga continued as they fell to Mainz, 3-1. The team will be relegated for the first time in more than 40 years barring a last-day win and relegation playoff victory. The same cannot be said for Mainz, who got a relegation scare this season, but officially stayed out of the bottom three with the win. Robin Quaison, Jean-Paul Boëtius, and Edimilson Fernandes provided the team's three goals.
