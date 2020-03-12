Eduardo Vargas scores in extra time to give the Tigres the 1-0 victory over NYC FC | FOX SOCCER
Video Details
The Tigres broke a 0-0 tie in stoppage time on the foot of striker Eduardo Vargas, who bounced in the deflected ball off NYC keeper Nahuel Guzmán for the game-winning goal.
