Brandi Chastain’s iconic Women’s World Cup celebration commemorated with statue
Video Details
Former United States women’s national team star Brandi Chastain is honored at Rose Bowl with a statue commemorating her iconic celebration the 1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup™.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618