England coach Phil Neville on USWNT staff visiting his team’s hotel: ‘It’s not something England would do’
Video Details
A couple members of the USWNT staff scouted England's hotel as a potential venue for if they reach the Women's World Cup Final. England coach Phil Neville said it was "bad etiquette" and that England would never do that.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618