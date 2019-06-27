Alexi Lalas: ‘If the U.S. beats France, I will pose in a wedding gown in front of the Eiffel Tower’
On Women's World Cup NOW™ Alexi Lalas told Karina LeBlanc and Aaron West that if the United States beats France, he will wear a wedding dress in front of the Eiffel Tower. He has picked France to win the match.
