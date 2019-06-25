Why did the U.S. struggle against Spain? Ari Hingst, Kate Gill, Eni Aluko, and Alexi Lalas explain
Video Details
Ariane Hingst, Eniola Aluko, @Kathryn Gill and Alexi Lalas explain why the U.S. Women's National Team had such a hard time against Spain.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618