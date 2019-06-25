2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™: Italy’s Valentina Giacinti scores the rebound to go up 1-0 vs. China | HIGHLIGHTS

Video Details

An early goal for Italy! The China goalkeeper did her best to keep the ball out of the net, but on the third attempt, Italy's managed to put one over the line for a 1-0 lead in the knockout stage at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.

