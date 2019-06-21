FOX Soccer Tonight™: Should United States rest injured starters vs. Spain or go full steam ahead?
Video Details
The FOX Soccer Tonight crew debates whether or not the United States should try to get healthy for a potential matchup with France or go full speed ahead and not overlook Spain.
