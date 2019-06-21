FIFA Women’s World Cup™ Goal of the Day: Ajara Nchout scores last-minute goal to reach Round of 16
Video Details
Cameroon’s Ajara Nchout scores a last minute goal against New Zealand to reach the Round of 16 at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup™.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618