Alexi Lalas: USWNT and Jill Ellis solved ‘riddle of Sweden’
Video Details
Alexi Lalas breaks down the USWNT's victory against Sweden and what it means for coach Jill Ellis.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618