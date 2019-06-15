Here’s how Christie Pearce Rampone prepares to cover the FIFA Women’s World Cup™
Video Details
From the pitch to production meetings, Christie Rampone brings the same focus and preparation to covering the FIFA Women's World Cup™ as she did to playing.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618