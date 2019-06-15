Netherlands retake the lead after Cameroon’s failed clearance
Video Details
An unfortunate ricochet off a Cameroon defender in the box fell right to the feet of Dominique Bloodworth, who buried the goal as the Netherlands reclaimed the lead at the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
