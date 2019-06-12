FIFA Women’s World Cup NOW™: Alexi Lalas, Mikael Silvestre take the juggle challenge
Video Details
Alexi Lalas and Mikael Silvestre battled it out in a head-to-head #JuggleChallenge. After the contest, they made their challenges to other soccer stars and personalities.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618