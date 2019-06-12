Alexi Lalas on United States after goal controversy: ‘The target is even bigger’
Video Details
Alexi Lalas joined Karina LeBlanc to share his strong opinions about the United States running up the score on Thailand. He said the goals and celebrations make the target on their backs even bigger.
