Wendie Renard’s bizarre own-goal ties France and Norway at 1-1
Video Details
What just happened?! One of France's best players, Wendie Renard, had an absolute mental lapse as she attempted to clear a ball inside the box, instead scoring for Norway to draw the game even at 1-1 in the 2019 Women's World Cup™.
