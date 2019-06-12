France score the game winner on a VAR-awarded penalty vs. Norway
After a Wendie Renard own-goal made it 1-1, France made the most of a penalty to reclaim a late 2-1 lead vs. Norway in the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup™.
