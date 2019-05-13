Reliving Christian Pulisic’s Bundesliga career | AMERIKANER ABROAD MATCHDAY 33
Video Details
On match day 33, Ian Joy, Jovan Kirovski, and Warren Barton reflect on Christian Pulisic's career at Dortmund and his legacy in the Bundesliga.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618