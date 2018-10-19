Luka Jovic scores 5 goals vs. Fortuna Dusseldorf | 2018-19 Bundesliga Highlights
At only 20 years old, Luka Jovic nets a total of five goals for Eintracht Frankfurt in their dominating match versus Fortuna Dusseldorf.
