Tobin Heath and Becky Sauerbrunn on qualifying for the 2019 Women’s World Cup™
Video Details
Tobin Heath and Becky Sauerbrunn discuss the USWNT qualifying for the 2019 Women's World Cup™ after a big win versus Jamaica.
