ANNOUNCER: It was a much-changed Bayern side that faced Augsburg with James Rodríguez, Thiago, and Robert Lewandowski amongst five players who were moved to the bench. Bayern had won 12 of their 14 Bundesliga games against Augsburg, and they went close to taking the lead against their fellow Bavarians on seven minutes, with Jeffrey Gouweleeuw almost deflecting Thomas Müller's shot into his own net.

The first half, as a whole, was fairly even until the final few minutes before the break went by and built up a bit of pressure, with Serge Gnabry forcing a fine start from Andreas Luthe, who was in the team in place of Fabian Giefer, following some high-profile errors from Giefer. And it was a save that would see the sides go in level at 0-0 at half time.

Though those fans didn't have long to wait once play got back underway, to see their team take the lead, as excellent work from Serge Gnabry saw him tear up Arjen Robben, who smashed in his third goal of the season, to put Bayern on course for an eighth win from eight matches in all competitions this term.

The game then looked to be going only one way, as Nico Kovac's men continued to create chances, the latest of which saw Renato Sanches forcing Luthe into action once again. But Bayern would pay the price for failing to take their chances and get another goal, as a Manuel Neuer's mistake allowed Felix Gotze to grab an equalizer with three minutes left to play. This Gotze's first Bundesliga goal, and it came against the club he left for Augsburg in the summer.

With Oktoberfest underway, it was the visitors who left Munich with something to toast. Bayern 1, Augsburg 1.