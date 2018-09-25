ANNOUNCER: There's always been a winner in this exact fixture. Five wins for the home side, four for the away side, but so far this season, visiting coach Julian Nagelsmann and Hoffenheim not won an away fixture. Whereas Hannover's André Breitenreiter was still waiting for a first victory this term.

Match day five in the midweek tussle got off to a great start for the home team. Then it was Bebou who almost opened up his account after 17 minutes, but a gallant defender called Ermin Bicakcic kept it out.

It was a furious first 20 minutes. And the visitors were creating their chances. But taking them. Bittencourt, Joelinton, Szalai, all working together to give Joshua Brenet his first ever Bundesliga goal, on his second start after joining in summer from PSV Eindhoven.

Plenty to be seen in the first 45, but it was the visitors who just had that extra edge. Four minutes after the restart, Pavel Kaderábek decided to have a go on his own. A glorious goal from distance. The first long-range shot and resulting goal of the season made it 2-0. Which is the Czech's third ever Bundesliga goal.

Hannover always look dangerous. Four minutes later, it was Füllkrug who was fouled in the area by Kevin Vogt. Niclas Füllkrug had only ever missed one of his four previous Bundesliga penalties, and buried this one to bring Hannover back in the game.

And that was Hannover's start signal for an all out attack. And they had Hoffenheim warbling from there on. Füllkrug's header coming off the post on 77 minutes.

Ishak Belfodil missed a sitter match day four versus Dortmund, but he was the match winner this time, four minutes into stoppage time. His first of the campaign. Glorious goal from Belfodil.

A hard fought battle turned out to be the first away win, a second victory for Hoffenheim. In Hannover, 3-1.