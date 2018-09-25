ANNOUNCER: The Weserstadion has become a fortress under Florian Kohfeldt, but Werder Bremen faces stern tests from in form Hertha Berlin. Nuri Sahin was given his full debut for Bremen, against the men who had made their best ever starts in the Bundesliga.

It was fourth against second at the start of play, and it was Werder who went in front after only 11 minutes. A well-worked set piece, coupled with defensive confusion. Now Martin Harnik was able to pounce for the home side. His first goal since returning to Bremen over the summer, but a costly mix up between Rune Jarstein and Fabian Lustenberger.

And a set piece would prove to be Hertha's undoing once again, just before halftime. This time from the corner and Milos Veljkovic powered in the second goal for Werder Bremen. Kohfeldt seeking to make it 15 home games unbeaten in the Bundesliga, And his team with a commanding and well-deserved two-goal advantage at the break.

Injury forced a half-time change in goal for Hertha. Thomas Kraft appeared for the first time this season. And they were soon back in the game at the other end of the pitch. The youngster Javairo Dilrosun has made a big impression in his first few weeks of his career in the Bundesliga. And he squeezed the ball in at the near post, and it was game on once again. Not the finest hour here for Jirí Pavlenka in that Bremen goal.

But, remarkably, for their fifth successive game, Hertha gave away a penalty, after a foul by Marvin Plattenhardt on Theodor Gebre Selassie. A rash challenge, just when Hertha had come alive in the game. And Werder's captain, Max Kruse, able to beat Kraft and make it two goals in two games for him.

So Werder, still flying high. And the wonderful work of Florian Kohfeldt continues at the Weserstadion. A 3-1 win over Hertha.