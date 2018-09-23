ANNOUNCER 1: It certainly wasn't lost on the Bayer Leverkusen fans, and coach Heiko Herrlich, that a win was required against unbeaten Mainz. Leverkusen began the weekend bottom of the table and seeking a lift. They began with purpose. A Lucas Alario header following a pass by Jonathan Tah just missing the target.

Mainz were firmly on the back foot. This 25th-minute free kick from Leon Bailey forced a fine save from Florian Muller. It was a struggle for Mainz to get out. And Leverkusen were making all the running. Seven minutes from the break. Frantic action inside the penalty area. The move ended with Muller getting in the way of a crisp shot from Dominik Kohr. It seemed it was only a matter of time for Leverkusen.

But Mainz suddenly found an attacking gear right on halftime. Lukas Hradecky having to save from both Levin Oztunali and Jonathan Burkhardt before Sven Bender cleared his lines. Nil-nil at the halfway stage. Stefan Kiessling, Dieter Hecking, and Christoph Kramer were all in the crowd of just over 27,000.

Would the pattern be the same in the second half? Mainz were enriched by substitute Robin Quaison, who looked as though he'd given them the lead on 47 minutes. But after an on-pitch VAR review, Marco Fritz annulled the goal due to hand ball on the part of Quaison.

Mainz continued to attack though, a long-range effort from Jean-Philippe Gbamin a test of Hradecky's powers of concentration. But just when Mainz looked threatening, Leverkusen scored somewhat against the run at play. Kai Havertz found freedom and headed home Julian Brandt's cross.

The 19-year-old's maiden league goal of the season. Relief for the home side. It was enough to open Leverkusen's points account while consigning Mainz to their first defeat.