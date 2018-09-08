Stu Holden and John Strong discuss Brazil’s victory over the United States
Stu Holden and John Strong breakdown how Brazil won the match versus the United States. With a 2-0 loss the USMNT takes on Mexico on Tuesday in Nashville.
