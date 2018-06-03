Giovani dos Santos’ early goal gives Mexico the win | 2018 International Friendly Highlights | Mexico vs. Scotland
Video Details
- FIFA U-17 World Cup
- FIFA World Cup
- International Friendlies
- mexico
- Mexico
- Mexico
- scotland
- Scotland
- soccer
- UEFA
-
Watch highlights of Mexico vs. Scotland.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices