- Well Josh, first of all, congratulations on that goal. You've become the second youngest to score in your debut. I know that these are the moments you dream about. How good did it feel to actually finish that one off?

JOSH SARGENT: I mean, it's pretty indescribable, I'd say. I'm at a loss of words. It's just such a great feeling to score in front of all these great fans. It feels good.

- And for you, Tim, I saw the excitement and the celebration. You are now the fourth youngest to score, ever, for the national team. How good does it feel to be able to celebrate with USA across your chest?

TIM WEAH: You know, it's a great feeling. I've been working for this my whole life. Last game, I didn't get it. But you know, this game I got it.

And I'm so proud of Josh, also. We've come such a long way. And everything came back. All the hard work, all the days we were stressing for the World Cup.

All the days with Coach Heath, when we would stay out in training and just work hard. And now, we officially got it. And I'm so proud of him, and I'm proud of myself. So, yeah.

- So much of this storyline, coming into this match, is about the youth of this team. You both are part of the future. What should we be excited about what we're going to see from this generation?

JOSH SARGENT: I mean, I think, you can tell from this game, we're all hard workers and hungry to prove we belong on this team.