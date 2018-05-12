Fans cause chaos to protest Hamburg’s first relegation in club’s history
Video Details
Kate Abdo and co discuss Hamburg's historic first relegation and Bayern Munich's long reigning dominance in Bundesliga.
Help | Press | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices