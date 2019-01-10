Delly pleased with Cavs bench unit’s pace & production
Video Details
- CBK
- Central
- Cleveland Cavaliers
- East
- East
- FOX Sports Ohio
- Matthew Dellavedova
- NBA
- New Orleans Privateers
- Southland
- Southland
-
Matthew Dellavedova after the 140-124 loss to New Orleans.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618